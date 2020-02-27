Leah Sharibu’s mother Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu has said that if the government is not doing anything what can she an ordinary citizen do to secure the release of her daughter Leah Sharibu , a young Christian girl, who has remained in the hands of her Boko Haram abductors for over two year.

SHARIBU

Rebecca Sharibu speaking to BBC Hausa said: “I have come to Britain to lay my complaints, I need their help. They should help me, I will like my daughter to be freed from captivity.

“My daughter was abducted among others by Boko Haram terrorists, it was seven months later that President Muhammadu Buhari called me.

” Since their abduction in February, it was seven months later that he called me.



“When he called me, he told me that my daughter would return, that she would not stay long.

“Two weeks later, he sent three ministers to our house and they corroborated what Mr. President had told me. The ministers reiterated that Leah would be returned to me, shortly.

“The Ministers said they were in my house to reassure me that my daughter would soon return. But since that day, I never heard anything again from the government.

“My major worry now is for the government to do whatever possible and free my daughter from captivity.

“Because, I am seriously disturbed, but there is nothing I can do. If the government is doing nothing, what can I an ordinary citizen do?”

President Muhammadu Buhari speaking recently said his administration will ensure the release of all children and captives of terrorists across the country and beyond.

Buhari’s message, marking the second anniversary of the abduction of the 107 Dapchi school girls in Yobe said : “Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by terrorists of Boko Haram, 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.

“Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

“We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.

“This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

“As we redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God,” he said