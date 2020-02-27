President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians and residents of FCT to hold their elected officials accountable at all times for the overall development of their communities.



The President gave the charge during the commissioning of a gully erosion and road rehabilitation works at Dutse Sagwary Layout, Bwari, Area Council of the FCT.

Buhari who was represented the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment towards the provision of much needed infrastructure to communities across Nigeria.



“It is your duty to ask from your elected officials; what are they doing for you? What have they done for you? It is very important. If you don’t do that, the country will never be great.”



He emphasized that it was pockets of works like the gully erosion repairs and road rehabilitation projects being commissioned “that gradually, incrementally will make our country great”.



Earlier, while commissioning erosion control works at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) Abuja, the President, urged beneficiaries of the project to claim ownership of them and ensure their proper maintenance.



Speaking on behalf of the residents of Dutse Sagwary Layout during the commissioning of the project which was executed by the Ecological Fund Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Vice Chairman of the Community Association, Engineer Ben Ginikanwa, said the project was an indication that President Buhari was committed to development at the grassroots level.



He commended him for his efforts at ensuring the overall wellbeing of Nigerians irrespective of their socio –economic status, political or religious inclination.



Ginikanwa thanked the Federal Government for coming to their aid in their efforts to control flooding that had bedeviled the community for a long time.



Speaking further, he however pledged the community’s continued support to government’s projects aimed at alleviating all forms of hardship encountered by the people even as he also appealed to government to ensure adequate water supply to the area as well.



Also speaking during an interview at the event, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the FCT, Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman expressed joy at the commissioned projects, saying that they will go a long way in checking erosion in the benefitting communities.



He added that the inclusion of the projects in the long list of projects being executed by the Ecological Fund Office was indicative of the premium President Muhammadu Buhari places on infrastructural development in the FCT, commending the President for his concern for the people.

