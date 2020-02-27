Frankfurt prosecutors have laid charges against a gang of 11 from across Europe for large-scale trading in drugs over the dark net using Bitcoin as the means of payment, Germany’s agency for fighting internet crime (ZIT) reported on Thursday.

The charges, laid before the regional court in the city of Giessen, relate to the organised illegal trade in drugs including cocaine, heroin, amphetamines and cannabis over the period September 2017 to February 2019.

READ ALSO: German investigators discover drugs worth over €5



The accused, aged between 25 and 44 and from Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Turkey, are alleged to have operated an online outlet.

The outlet called “Chemical Revolution,’’ was securing takings worth more than one million euros (1.1 million dollars).

The head of the gang is alleged to be a 27-year-old German from Bavaria who was based on Mallorca until his arrest in 2019.

Seven of the 11 are in pre-trial custody and another has been jailed on a separate charge.