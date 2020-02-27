Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday in Kano laid the foundation stone for the construction of facilities of the Nigerian Army Training Area at the Falgore Forest as a move to curtail the activities of bandits and terrorists in the state.

Addressing the crowd at Falgore Forest, Gov. Ganduje, explained that the construction of the facility in the 1, 000 square kilometre forest is not by accident, but through consultations and planning by the state government in order to put an end to the activities of criminals in the area.

According to him, the N500 million facility is made up of administrative blocks, dormitory, cafeteria and other buildings that would be constructed under the phase one of the project while the contract for the construction of an access road to the facility has since been awarded.

“I contacted President Muhammadu Buhari and briefed him of my intention to provide some facility for the Sambisa Forest and he consented to that. He directed me to see the chief of army staff and brief him of my intentions.

“We are spending N500m for the phase one of this project and I have just directed that an access road should be constructed by the state government; the commissioner of works has been directed to design and award the contract for the construction of the road to this facility,” Gov. Ganduje said.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who was represented by Maj. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, acknowledged the Kano state governor for his efforts toward ensuring peace and stability in the state and the country, adding that the facility will serve as a training and operational centre for the military.

“I therefore, wish to, most respectfully acknowledge the contributions of the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje for security, peace and stability in Kano state and in Nigeria at large. I am also glad to know that Kano state is one of the most peaceful states today in our dear country, Nigeria,” the army chief added.