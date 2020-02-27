The Federal Government has approved N30 billion for the construction of two roads in Sokoto and Jigawa states connecting Nigeria’s borders with Niger Republic.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, the first contract of N9.5 billion is for the 47-kilometer road from Balle Kurdella in Sokoto to the border in Niger Republic.

He added that the second contract is for the 50-kilometer road from Kunya in Jigawa and it will be constructed by Mothercat Civil Engineering firm at a cost of N19.76 billion.

The minister said the contracts were approved as part of strategies to implement the administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), to boost trade and economy, especially given the international commercial activities on those routes.

He said the two roads are in line with the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) recently signed by Nigeria to promote trade among African countries.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the council approved the extension of contract services for Kontagora irrigation project in Niger state by three years, at a cost of N734.5 million.

He explained that the project started in 1987 but abandoned and recently resuscitated.

Also speaking, Aviation minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the council approved two contracts for his ministry.

According to him, the first is the refurbishment of the Abuja office of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), at a cost of N591.8 million, while the second is a N645.4 million contract for the construction and equipping of the AIB’s training school, also in Abuja.