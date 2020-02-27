Enugu residents have engaged in panic purchase of food items ahead of Saturday’s local government elections in the state.

A Correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored markets in Enugu metropolis on Thursday reports that the rush was noticed mainly in the major markets.

At the Ogbete Main Market, people were mostly rushing for perishable food items such as tomatoes, dry fish, ice fish, and vegetable among others.

The rush was also taking place at the Artisan and Aria markets all within Enugu metropolis.

A security personnel, Mrs Ifeoma Okpoko told NAN that she was shopping against Saturday because she would be busy on the election day.

“We will start road block and checking of cars from 10 pm this Thursday to avoid the use of thuggery at the election.

“We will be there to catch those that will bring in thugs to destabilise the election. We, the security agents will not allow that to happen” Obi said.

Mrs Amaka Ugwu a banker said that she was shopping to enable her travel to her village on Saturday to cast her vote.

“I registered in the village, and need to do my shopping this morning so that I can travel on Friday,” Ugwu said.

Mr Jude Eze, a civil servant said that he took permission from his office to do shopping.

“I came to the market early today because I want to cool down and buy everything I need against Saturday’s elections.

Mrs Domnica Igwe, a tomato dealer, told NAN that she had made bumper sale because of the rush.

“I have sold two and half baskets of tomatoes this morning.

“I am optimistic that before the end of the day I will be able to sell up to four baskets of tomatoes”. she sai