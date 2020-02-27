The Enugu State Government says it has concluded plans to train over 120 farmers on pre-season planting of different crops in the state.

The Acting Director of Technical Services, Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Benjamin Onuze, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Onuze said that the pre-season training involved on the planting of cassava, tomatoes, cucumbers, orange flesh sweet potato production, yam, maize among others.

According to him, the training organised by the state agricultural ministry is to make sure that farmers are equipped with the knowledge on how to go about cultivation of any king of food crops in their farmlands.

“We expect that after the training, the farmers will go back and train other farmers, who may be interested in acquiring the knowledge of pre-season planting.

‘‘Farmers for the training will be drawn from the six agricultural zone of the state and others who may want to join in the training.

‘’The ministry is organising this training for the purpose of mass production of food for the citizens and as well as exportation to other places,’’ he said.