Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court, in Gusau, Zamfara State, has granted the prayers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office, for the final forfeitures of N60, 000, 000 (Sixty Million Naira) cash recovered from Murtala Muhammad said to be the brother of a former Secretary to Zamfara state Government.

The Commission’s Sokoto Zonal Office had on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, arrested Muhammad who was conveying the amount in four ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags inside a Black Land Cruiser Prado SUV with registration No: DKA 67 PX (Kaduna), at No.145 Igala Housing Estate, off By-pass Road Gusau, Zamfara State.

The Judge also granted the final forfeiture of the Prado SUV which was the carrier of the money, to the federal government.

The court had earlier directed a publication in national dailies for any person or persons claiming the funds to come forward and defend such.

