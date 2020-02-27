Following threat to peace across many parts of Edo State following sharp disagreements among leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties in the state, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawan Tanko Jimeta has cautioned politicians in the state to desist from any act capable of inciting violence and political crisis as the September governorship election of the state draws closer.

CP Jimeta said no crisis whether political or not is healthy for any nation or state that wishes to grow both economically and in terms of infrastructure.

The state police boss said this when addressing newsmen at a stakeholders’ meeting with sister security agencies, non-governmental organisations and members of political party present in Benin City the state capital.

According to him, “We as security personnel will make sure this ugly incident does not repeat itself, because it will scare away development in the state.

“No more room for thuggery and lawlessness. The use of explosive is becoming worrisome. Political crisis does not guarantee political success. We are talking to you people as stakeholders so that you can talk to your people,” he said.

JEDC proposes 10.5% electricity tariff increase

He stressed that security operatives will be all out for anybody that breaks the law as such person will face the music and will be brought to book.

He said, “We are warning mischief and trouble makers to either leave Edo State or turn a new leaf.”

He advised politicians and their supporters to always think of a better Edo State in all their doings.

Other agencies present at the stakeholders meeting where the DSS, Prisons, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian military, NSCDC among others.