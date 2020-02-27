Benin – Maria Osifo, former Edo Athletics Head Coach, on Thursday assured that the state’s coaches and athletes were ready to win medals for the state during the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF).

Osifo said in Benin that she was sure of this because the coaches had no jobs other than training the athletes to win medals.

“For the NSF, the coaches and athletes have been training. I know that for sure.

“And they (the coaches) know it’s just a few days to the commencement of events.

“This is the time to start putting finishing touches to all what they have learnt,’’ she said.

Speaking on motivation for athletes who win medals for Edo, the African record–holder in women’s 400 metres hurdles said the athletes were aware they would get some reward.

“The Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, during his motivational speech to the athletes didn’t announce the amount for medalists. But the athletes are aware and they are highly motivated.’’

Osifo was one of Edo’s sports icons presented to the public when the 20th NSF Local Organising Committee (LOC) unveiled the festival’s mascot and theme song on Oct. 17.

The 20th NSF, which will hold from March 22 to April 1, will be the third NSF to be hosted by Edo.(NAN)