Augmented reality uses existing reality and physical objects to trigger computer-generated enhancements over the top of reality, in real time. Essentially, AR is a technology that lays computer-generated images over a user’s view of the real world. These images typically take shape as 3D models, videos and information.

Augmented reality works in concurrently with headsets and/or digital devices such as tablets, smartphones and even PCs. The devices themselves contain software, sensors and digital projectors that trigger digital displays onto physical objects.

AR is a new strategy adopted by many companies wishing to combine elements of print and online advertising whilst offering an interactive experience. For example, Zappar is an AR company that creates content for brand advertising. Consumers can download the Zappar app for free and point a smartphone at a traditional flyer and then a 3D character or scene will appear, or extra information about the product, or links back to the brand website.

Augmented reality is probably best known for its use within games, especially Pokémon Go. AR gaming essentially integrates game visual and audio content with the user’s environment in real-time.

In a world where simply studying a textbook or YouTube video isn’t enough to stimulate young digital-native minds, AR offers a new experience of transferring information. AR hardware such as the ZapBox kit offer a much more affordable option for schools to purchase for multiple classrooms, in comparison to the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Microsoft’s HoloLens which currently sits at a staggering £2,719 for the development edition. Educators can create their own learning environment using software like Blippbuilder, monitor student performance and share and collaborate with different teachers, students and content providers.