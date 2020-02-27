The Department for International Development (DFID), has spent over N12 billion on improving the welfare, nutrition and livelihood of vulnerable women and children in two states, through an unconditional transfer programme targeting pregnant and lactating women.

According to the senior advocacy and policy specialist, Save the Children International (STI), Saheed Mustapha who made this known at a Child Development and Grant Programme (CDGP) social protection training for CSO’s and media, over 110,000 women in Jigawa and Zamfara States were captured in the first phase of the programme for 33 months.

While noting that STI was one of the implementing partners of the programme, he noted that majority of the women were opportune to have accessed N4, 000 stipend from the point of conception till their children were two years of age, while others had enrolled and started enjoying the fund from either their second or third trimester.

He however said all the women captured in the CDGP had access to the grant for the first 24 months (2years) of the child.

While noting that the second phase of the programme was specifically designed to offer technical support and policy direction to the Federal Government and four states namely; Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa and Zamfara States, he clarified that the first phase of the programme was aimed at service delivery to vulnerable women across five local government areas of Jigawa and Zamfara States.

In his words: “It is most valuable to invest in the first 1,000 days of a child which is the stage of development. N12 billion was spent in two states of Jigawa and Zamfara with 110,000 direct beneficiaries getting N4,000 unconditional transfers for 33 months from conception to when the baby is 2 years.

“The 33 months is broken down into the; nine months of the pregnancy and the 24 months after delivery.”