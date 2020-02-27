The death toll from floods that hit the Indonesian capital Jakarta and its surrounding towns has risen to nine, the disaster agency said on Thursday.

The floods submerged homes in Jakarta and the nearby towns of Bekasi and Karawang in West Java province on Tuesday following heavy downpours, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

More than 60,000 people have been displaced.

Waters have largely receded in affected areas, but officials warned of more flooding during the rainy season set to end next month.

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the raining season.

At least 66 people were killed in flooding that hit Jakarta and its satellite towns in January.