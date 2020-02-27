To guide against the spreading of the globally dreaded coronavirus disease, the Senate yesterday charged the federal government to take precaution by thoroughly screening travellers from China and other parts of the world at Nigeria’s ports of entry and quarantine them.

These resolutions were sequel to a matter of urgent national importance raised by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North) on the lack of preventive measures against coronavirus in Nigeria at all stages.

He called the attention of the Senate to the danger of the deadly disease entering Nigeria if measures are not put in place to check this.

Making reference to screening of travellers in South Africa, Sen. Abaribe said: “I was in South Africa on Friday last week. I came back Wednesday this week. Because of the issue of coronavirus, every country in the world is taking preventive measures because the wisdom is that prevention is better than cure.

“In South Africa, we were not allowed to leave the aircraft for good 30 minutes. Officers of the medical corps came into the aircraft and screened everybody before we were allowed out, but when I arrived on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, there was no screening.

“All we were given is a sheet of paper to indicate whether we were sick and whether we have been to one country or the other and how we will be contacted if there is an emergency.

“This to me is not screening and baffling because how will they trail me? How will they know if I have fallen sick or not? This is very frightening. Something has to be done to ensure that we do not give way to a situation which we will not be able to control.

“Countries that have adequate medical facilities are working hard to ensure that they contain the spread of coronavirus. From what I saw on arrival on Wednesday, nothing is being put on ground here to contain anything.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said: “We must be prepared. We must take all the necessary measures at our ports – airports, seaports. If someone is coming from China, he should be quarantined, not self -isolation.

“While the Federal Ministry of Health and the associated agencies may be doing their best, but their best is not good enough and we should not take anything for granted.

“I want to urge the Senate Committees on Primary Healthcare and Health to engage with the Federal Ministry of Health once again. We want to see every possible effort done in our airports or seaports.”