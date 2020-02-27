Kenyans have reacted to the permission granted by the Kenyan government to allow flights from China.

Kenyans disclosed their anger on Twitter towards the decision of their government.

They lamented over the inconsideration of the government following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

According to a letter by the Kenya’s Ministry of Healthy, China Southern Airlines resumed flights to Nairobi yesterday, conveying 239 passengers who were screened and advised to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

After the infamous ' send the pictures of locusts we verify ' now its self quarantine 😂😂😂#coronaviruskenya pic.twitter.com/TQOeMY4kvQ — Mohamed fathi Sirat (@mohamedfathi925) February 27, 2020

Kenyan students in china where denied access back home because of #coronaviruskenya but a plane touches down at JKIA full of Chinese pic.twitter.com/zbMiY6tyYw — Dannio Arts (@DannioArts) February 27, 2020

Welcome to Kenya ,Republic of China, we keep importing Corona virus #coronaviruskenya pic.twitter.com/qO7R4FhP9Q — Felix (@KoechFelix14) February 27, 2020