he Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria says the Chinese government will continue to fight against the coronavirus, code-named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, until the war is won globally.

This is according to the embassy’s `Newsletter on Fighting COVID-19′ released in Abuja on Thursday.

“China will further deepen international and regional cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, while continuing its prevention and control at the domestic level,” it said.

The embassy said that a total of ten foreigners were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Hubei.

It explained that seven of them were cured and discharged while two died. No Nigerian was among them.

The embassy said: “China will continue to take effective measures to ensure their protection and needs.

“Infected foreigners in China get medical treatment same as our own citizens.

“As of 24:00 February 25, on Chinese mainland, 78064 confirmed cases were reported, 65178 cases in Hubei (83.5 per cent), 47441-cases in Wuhan (60.77 per cent, 72.78 per cent of Hubei).

“29745 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery, 20912 people in Hubei (70.3 per cent), 11793 people in Wuhan (39.65 per cent, 56.39 per cent of Hubei).

“The death toll was 2715 (morality rate 3.48 per cent), 2615 deaths in Hubei (96.32 per cent, mortality rate 4.01 per cent), 2085 deaths in Wuhan (76.8 per cent, mortality rate 4.39 per cent).

“The mortality rate in Chinese provinces and cities other than Wuhan was 2.06 per cent (630 deaths out of 30623 cases).

“The Mortality rate outside Hubei province was 0.78 per cent (100 deaths out of 12872 cases).

“2491 suspected cases, 2067 cases in Hubei (83 per cent), 1447 cases in Wuhan (58.09 per cent, 70 per cent of Hubei).

“The number of confirmed cases in China’s Hong Kong (85, including 2 deaths, 18 cured) and Macao (10, including 7 cured) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (31, including 1 death, 5 cured) had risen to 126 in total.”