CACOL in a press release issued and signed by its Coordinator for Research and Documentation, Mr. Okechukwu Ndiribe on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran, praised Justice Okon Abang for exhibiting what it described as courage in the delivery of the verdict despite the various tricks deployed by the defendant to delay his trial.

According to the anti-corruption advocacy group, “The conviction and sentencing of Olisa Metuh who was the spokesman of the former ruling party is another clear signal that corruption in high places can no longer be condoned in our society, especially in the face of the widespread deprivation which the masses of this country have been subjected to by corrupt elites.”

He continued: “It was clear that Metuh was afraid for his fate for as long as the trial lasted hence his penchant for resorting to diversionary tactics like appearing in court on stretcher to curry public sympathy.

“It is noteworthy that Metuh could not convince the court about the nature of the special assignment which necessitated the transfer of the said N400m to him from the Office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.).”

The CACOL boss further stated that Metuh’s conviction should serve as a deterrent to all public office holders to desist from lining their pockets with public funds as the day of reckoning could come sooner than they expected.

He also called for speedy trial of the former NSA, Dasuki and all other public officers currently standing trial over sundry corruption offences.