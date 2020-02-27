Abuja – A Bill for an Act to provide special financing and modern equipment for Nigerian Armed Forces has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill which seek to establish a five-year support fund for the armed forces was sponsored by Rep. Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) and six other lawmakers at plenary on Thursday.

Leading the debate, Benson who is Chairman, House Committee on Defence, said his committee had visited battle fields and met with Service Chiefs in recent times and it was certain that Nigeria was at war.

He said that the committee had also been discovered that Nigeria lacked basic modern equipment to prosecute the war.

He said that the fund, when established would be managed by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), oil companies and some very reputable Nigerians.

He said that the fund would be raised through money accruing from annual fund raising from time to time as determine by the board.

“It shall be used for continuous training and acquisition of knowledge and skills by personnel of Nigerian Armed Forces all over the world for improved proficiency in the use of modern operational equipment among others,” Benson said.

Supporting the bill, Rep. Mohammed Munguno (APC-Borno) said that there was nowhere in the world where armed forces were funded through regular budget.

Rep. Nasir Ahmed (APC-Kano), corroborated Munguno’s claim saying that contribution to the fund should start from members of the green chambers.

He recommended that members of the House should contribute a percentage of their monthly salaries to the fund to support members of the armed forces.

Rep. Oghene Egho (APC-Lagos), said that the military had often claim that the Boko insurgents had been technically defeated.

Egho said that the military also said that it was just a matter of time for the insurgency to end.

“Have they been telling us lies? Why are we now giving them more money? 1 billion dollar was given to them to fight insurgency and up until now, we are still facing insecurity.

“The money this bill is intending to give armed forces in too much,” he said.

Rep. Luke Onofiok (PDP-Akwa Ibom) urged the House to amend Armed Forces Act for enhanced funding rather than creating new law.

He said that the idea of the fund was noble but it could be done without creating new law.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila referred the bill to the Committee on Defence for further legislative action.(NAN)

