Respite on Thursday came the way of Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly called Iyanya, as Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, of a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, admitted him to bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in the like sum.

The surety, according to Justice Okikiolu-Ighile must have a landed property with a certificate of occupancy within Lagos and that the bail terms are to be verified by the prosecution.

The judge however, gave the musician seven days to perfect the bail terms, failing which the terms will be revoked and the musician will be sent to the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS).

Iyanya is being tried before Justice Okikiolu-Ighile by the men of Police Special Fraud Unit (SPFU), Ikoyi-Lagos, on a count-charge of alleged car theft.

The unit had filed the charge against the singer on March 15, 2019, and his arraignment has been adjourned six times after the charge marked LD/9024c/2019 was filed due to his persistent failure to be in court, despite been served with the charge and hearing notice.



Iyanya was compelled to take his plea on February 4, after Justice Okikiolu-Ighile threatened to invoke the power of the court to ensure his attendance in court to take his plea on the allegation.



He eventually appeared before the court on February 4, after which the charge was read to him.



While arraigning the singer, the police informed the court that Iyanya dishonestly converted to his use or of another person a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado jeep belonging to The Temple Management Company Limited.



The prosecutor informed the court that Iyanya committed the offence sometimes in September 2018 and that the offence committed by the musician is contrary to Sections 278(1) (b), 279(1)(2) and punishable under Section 285 (10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2011.



The singer pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Following his not guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.



The musician’s lawyer pleaded with the court not to remand his client, while urging the release of the musician to him n bail and also undertook to produce him in court at the next adjourned day.



Iyanya’s trial which was formerly fixed for March 17 was thereafter, moved to May 27 -28.