The Bauchi state government in collaboration with the World Bank has commenced the execution of water projects valued at N20 billion to boost water supply in Bauchi metropolis.

Managing Director of the Bauchi state Water Corporation, Aminu Aliyu -Gital, who said this in Bauchi on Tuesday, said that all the projects were ongoing.

Aliyu -Gital said that the projects, which include the rehabilitation of Gubi Dam as well as the rehabilitation and expansion of Gubi water treatment plant, were aimed at upgrading water supply in the metropolis.

He listed the laying of 1, 000 millimetre diameter transmission mains from Gubi Dam to Warinje reservoir and construction of seven million-litre reservoir at Buzaye Hill as part of the projects.

The chief executive further said that the distribution of a 150-kilometer pipeline within Bauchi metropolitan would be completed this year.

He added that the World Bank would contribute 90 per cent of the cost of the projects, while the state would provide 10 per cent as its counterpart fund.

Aliyu-Gital put the number of beneficiaries of the projects at 707, 000, while appealing to the benefiting communities to endeavour to always pay their monthly water bills.

He said that the corporation would not condone deliberate default in the payment of bills, stating that the corporation targets N20 million monthly as revenue from water.

“We hardly generate N3 million and our monthly expenditure in procurement of water treatment chemicals, maintenance and other services gulps N85 million,” he said.

Aliyu-Gital commended the state government for its commitment and determination towards improving water supply in the state, just as he gave the governor the thumbs up for been supportive in the ongoing projects.