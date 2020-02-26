Ex footballer Jermaine Pennant’s wife, Alice Goodwin has revealed she recently underwent a vaginal rejuvenation to boost her body confidence and love life with her husband.

The Glamour model who lives in Staffordshire with former Arsenal and Liverpool player Jermaine, said the results from the non-surgical procedure have been a game-changer.

According to her, she considered the procedure after noticed a difference in her body and in particular the laxity within her vaginal wall following the birth of her daughter 11 years ago.



‘As a model I make my living by keeping in shape, but like all women, I found pregnancy really changed my body,’ she told FEMAIL.



‘While I worked hard to get strong and toned externally, over the years I’ve noticed that my vaginal muscles are not as strong as they once were.

‘I remember doing a really hot Valentine’s photo-shoot last year and wearing gorgeous lacy red lingerie.



‘I got so many compliments and likes on Instagram, but while I looked sexy on the outside, I was conscious that internally, as a woman, things could be better.’

