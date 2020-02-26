The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has declared support for the bill seeking to provide immunity to the leadership of the National Assembly even as it called on House of Assemblies to emulate same.

This was contained in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and made available to Journalists yesterday.

The Labour Centre counsels that providing such immunity for presiding officers against crimes of corruption will ensure a smooth running of the law making processes, adding that the seventh Assembly could not do much because of its clashes with the Executive arm almost throughout a whole tenure.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) is in support of the bill seeking to provide immunity to the leadership of the National Assembly and also urges that House of Assemblies should also have such.”

Olaleye said that with the jailing of some ex-Governors and other political officials there is no need to express fear over the bill, insisting that those who have breached public trust can always be investigated, tried and jailed when their tenure expires.

Olaleye however, warned those in power today not to think that they will escape justice and refund of looted and laundered money.

Furthermore, Comrade Olaleye expressed shock that Nigerian politicians are not disturbed that after 20 years of the demise of an ex-president his loots are still being repatriated.

“We have got some evidences here and there to prove that. Defection cannot save them when the chips are down.

“The bane of our underdevelopment is caused by the activities of irresponsible political officials and civil servants who blatantly assault the rule of law and breach public trust.

“It should bother sane minds that USA now attaches the repatriated monies to specific projects to ensure it is not relooted. This is unfortunate and disgraceful.” He said

The Congress leadership further appealed to the international community and organisations to name and shame all those who have brutally raped the country and reduced it to a poverty capital, stressing that most of the loans the federal government got may have ended up in the pockets of very few individuals who are connected to the powers- that- be.

He therefore, cautioned Nigerian leaders to remember that nothing is permanent in life, meaning that one day the immunity will cease and justice will take its course.

“You cannot make laws that consign the ordinary Nigerians to prison for minor offences and want to make one that would shield you for eternity. That is not possible.”

He reiterated that the Congress will support any move that would ensure a peaceful system but will never stop calling for accountability.

