Norwegian professional football manager and former player, Ole Gunnar Solskjær is 47 years old today.

He is currently the manager of English club Manchester United. As a player, he played as a forward and spent most of his career with Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has made 235 premier league appearances in which he scored 91 goals and gave 37 assists

other achievements includes;

6 Premier League Titles

2 FA Cups

1 Champions League

Happy birthday Ole