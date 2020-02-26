Lagos – The National Leader of APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday decried insinuations alleging that he deliberately turned down an invitation from Ondo State Government in commemoration of the third anniversary of the state.

Mr Tunde Rahman, Media Adviser to Tinubu, in Lagos that the APC leader did not turn down the invitation of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu

Rahman said that Tinubu was invited by Akeredolu in commemoration of the third anniversary of his administration in Ondo State and to inaugurate some iconic projects initiated by his administration.

He explained that the APC was invited to the state to inaugurate projects which include the Ondo-Linyia Industrial Hub, Ore among other landmark projects of his regime.

“But the APC leader could not honour the invitation as scheduled because of an earlier scheduled trip abroad.

“As much as I know, Asiwaju Tinubu did not turn down the invitation; the date suggested by Gov. Akeredolu coincided with the timing of an already scheduled trip overseas by Asiwaju.

“He did not reject the invitation.

“Some opposition politicians in the state had interpreted Tinubu’s inability to keep the initial date for the inauguration of the projects as a clear rejection of the Gov. Akeredolu and his projects.

“I can tell you that once he returns from his trip, a new date will be picked.

“He will be there in Ondo to inaugurate the projects as requested by the governor,” Rahman said. (NAN)

