The Ogun state Police Command has arrested an 18- year-old girl, Idowu Abosede, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim, to death following his refusal to part with N3, 000.

Information has it that Abosede, who had gone to pass the night at the deceased house at Shagamu last Friday, had requested for the said amount when she was about to leave on Saturday morning.

Although, Ibrahim declined the request, the suspect was said to have reached for her lover’s wallet from where she collected the money. Ibrahim angered by the girlfriend’s action insisted Abosede return the money, but she refused.

This resulted in a heated argument. The late Ibrahim was said to have picked a knife to scare the suspect, but in an attempt to snatch the knife from him, Abosede stabbed Ibrahim on the chest, which resulted in his death.

Speaking on the incident which was reported to the police by the Seriki Hausa in Shagamu, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the corpse of the deceased has been released to the family for burial, according to Islamic rites.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspect was arrested following a distress call received from the Seriki Huasa in Shagamu that the suspect and her deceased boyfriend were arguing over the sum of N3, 000 as a result of which they were dragging a knife and eventually, the girl used the knife to stab the boyfriend on his chest, which resulted to his death.

Stop granting interviews on what did not happen in court – Judge warns defendant

“On receiving the distress call, the Shagamu Police Station detailed detectives to the scene where the suspected teenager was apprehended. The blood stained knife which she used to stab the deceased was also recovered.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that she came to pass the night with the deceased and when she was about going in the morning, she took the sum of N3, 000 from the deceased, but he was not ready to give her the whole N3, 000 and that was what led to the argument between them.

“She further stated that it was the deceased who brought out the knife and while dragging it with him, the knife stabbed him on his chest. The corpse of the deceased has been released to his relations on their demand to bury him in accordance with Islamic ries.”