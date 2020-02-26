Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has assented to the law which prescribes death penalty for anyone found indulging in kidnapping in the state.

Gov. Sule at an elaborate ceremony on Wednesday in Lafia, signed into law the Nasarawa state kidnapping Act Prohibition Law 2020 and Child-Protection Executive Order.

“I need to state that the Nasarawa state Kidnapping Act Prohibition Law was extensively deliberated and passed by the state House of Assembly.

“This law spells out various offences relating to kidnapping and prescribed stringent punishment for perpetrators, such as life imprisonment and death penalty,” the governor said.

Gov. Sule added that the law stipulates forfeiture of any property used by kidnappers to the state while the owners of such property would be liable to 20 years jail term.

He listed various penalties ranging from death to imprisonment for those involved in kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to kidnap and fake kidnap, false representation to release a kidnapped victim, and assisting in the escape of kidnappers as various penalties.

Also, the governor inaugurated a committee to reform the Penal Code in line with modern realities.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Nasarawa state, Abdulkarim Kana, expressed gratitude to the governor for signing the law and inaugurating the Penal Code reform committee.

The commissioner added that the action would go long way towards tackling criminality in the state, assuring that the ministry would ensure that kidnappers face the full wrath of the law.