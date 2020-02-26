Justice Peter Kekemeke of an FCT High Court in Nyanya on Wednesday warned a businessman, Benjamin Joseph, to desist from granting interviews on what did not happen in the court.

The police charged Joseph with writing false petition on identity theft, impersonation and criminal conversation of contract worth over N170 million against Citadel Oracle Concept Limited.

It was against Chief S.O Igbokwe, Princess Kama, Mrs Folashade Oyebode, Chris Exe, Ozims Adams Digital technical Ltd provics engineering service Ltd technology district Ltd.and zinoc telecom Ltd.

He alleged that those he mentioned in the petition forged his signature on a board resolution of citadel Oracle concept Ltd. dated Dec. 18, 2012 .

Justice Kekemeke gave the warning after the defendant’s counsel, Akin Onigbinde, SAN, prayed for an adjournment.

Kekemeke asked Joseph (defendant) if he granted an interview to the media stating that his case was being frustrated by the court.

The defendant told the court: ”I was asked by a gentleman of the press after the proceeding and I stated that I have been coming from Ibadan.

”I told him that that was my 1oth visit. I just voiced out my frustration.’

Apologising, the defendant’s counsel Onigbinde said:’ I am not aware of that, and we will not do anything that will undermine the dignity of the court.

‘ We also apologise on the inconvenience his (Joesph) action might have caused the court ‘ he said.

Earlier Onigbinde, informed the court that his colleague who has documents on the case, has not arrived from Lagos.

He therefore prayed for an adjournment.

The Prosecution Counsel, Simon Lough, informed the court that the matter had dragged on for too long.

”My Lord, the prosecution closed its case in 2018. I am not comfortable with the application for adjournment,” he said.

The judge in granting the adjournment started that it’s human to do that, since the issue was the safety of a human being.

He however warned the defendant from discussing the matter again in the media.

Kekemeke then adjourned until April 7 and April 8 for continuation of trial.

Lough had alleged that on July 3, 2014 the defendant in Abuja wrote a false petition to the Inspector-General of Police Force criminal investigation department.

Lough added that the defendant alleged that the forged signature, an account was opened .

The police said that the defendant further alleged that his signature was equally forged on a letter of acceptance and authority dated Dec. 13, 2012 .

Lough further stated that the defendant said the letter authorised Kama to act on behalf of his company to the contract awarded by Federal Inland Revenue Service , contrary to Section 140 of the Penal Code.