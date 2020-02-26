A steward, Victor Peter, who allegedly stole 1,200 dollars from his employer, on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.

Peter, who resides in a settlement behind Sun City Estate, Galadimawa, Abuja, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Okonma Jude, reported the matter at the Wise Zone 3 Police Station on Feb. 10.

Ejike alleged that on Feb. 9, the defendant, who was employed by Coral Agency and seconded to the resident of Ms Lydia Ogbebor as a steward, trespassed into her bedroom and 1, 200 dollars.

The prosecution alleged that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to committing the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Gadaffi Nwegbe, prayed the court to grant his client bail on the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Chidama admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must be a civil servant not below GL10.

Chidama also adjourned the matter until March 26, for hearing.