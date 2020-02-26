The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has tasked National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) to pay adequate attention to promoting the development of the country’s culture industry, to attract revenue growth.

The Director-General of the council, Olusegun Runsewe, made the call in Abuja when members of NANTA paid him a visit to invite him to its 44th Annual General meeting slated for March 25 – 27, in Kano.

He said NANTA should not always focus on selling tickets but should also sell Nigeria’s culture to foreign and local tourists.

READ ALSO: Runsewe commends NANTA for gender sensitive by Ebere Chibuzor February 12, 2020



He also emphasised on the need for adequate attention to be paid to marketing and promoting Nigeria’s cultural products and tourism destinations.

He observed that most of the cultural products were relatively unpopular or even unknown because they were not marketed to the outside world.

Runsewe pledged his commitment to work with the association in the interest of the common goal of making Nigeria great.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy President of NANTA, Abuja branch, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, said she was campaigning to be the president of the National Chapter of the association and solicited for the support of the DG.

Akporiaye pledged to continue to use her office to ensure that the nation’s culture was projected locally and globally.

She commended the DG for his commitment and zeal in promoting the nation’s cultural heritage.