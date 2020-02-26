The House of Representatives has asked the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to begin shaming sex traffickers in their homes, including widespread publication of names and pictures of convicted traffickers.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Rima Shawulu (PDP/Taraba) and seven others during plenary on Wednesday.

Leading debate on the motion titled: “The need to investigate the degrading sex slavery Nigerian women are subjected to,” Rep. Shawulu said that there were currently several tens of thousands of Nigerian women and underage girls turned into sex slaves around the world.

The House member said that some West African countries have become notorious in maltreating Nigerian women, keeping them as sex slaves and providing safe haven for perpetrators of human trafficking.

He said that several investigations carried out by NAPTIP show that between 20, 000 to 30, 000 Nigerian girls were sex slaves with 50 girls being added to the list every day.

“Because of increased efforts of the security agencies, traffickers no longer accompany their victims to Mali, but now waybill the girls through Cotonou,” the lawmaker revealed.

Rep. Shawulu added that the victims were mostly deceived by friends and relatives to leave Nigeria to work as domestic helps, hair dressers or in sales in “Mali-sia.”

According to him, NAPTIP investigations also revealed that the girls were trafficked to the mining areas and rebel held areas of Mali, and that Malian law -enforcement agencies collect taxes from Nigerian women on a weekly basis.

“Nigerian women are forced by their madams to sleep with numerous men, without using any protection, hence the high incidence of sexually transmitted diseases and other ailments.

He said that in spite of numerous reports and pictures of trafficking sent to Nigerian security agencies at the borders, no action has been taken to curb the practice.

In its resolution, the House directed the Nigerian Immigration Service at the ports and borders to permit trained NAPTIP officials to operate, to spot, identify and prevent the illicit emigration of potential victims.

It also urged NAPTIP to make it mandatory for all border officials of all security agencies to be trained and further directed the House Committee on Human Rights to conduct investigation into all aspects of sex slavery and recommend appropriate budgeting and legislative measures.