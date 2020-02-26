A bill for an Act to repeal the Police Act and enact the Nigeria Police Bill on Wednesday passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill was sponsored and presented by Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC/Plateau) during plenary. The consideration of the bill was initially stepped down following the absence of the sponsor, but was later taken when he entered the House chamber and apologized for his absence.

The House member attitude, forced Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to warn members to take the business of legislation seriously.

According to the sponsor of the bill, it seeks to repeal the Police Act, 2004 and enact the Nigeria Police Bill to provide the framework for the police.

Rep. Gagdi said that the bill would ensure “cooperation and partnership between the police and host communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes,” maintaining that the existing Police Act is based on the same Act of 1943.

He said that the act is flawed with deficiencies and therefore, needs to be replaced with a new legislation that would reflect and address the current security challenges in the country and also meet international best practices.

“The new bill would address community policing, which should be legislated by this House; gender discrimination should also be addressed in the police force. The bill deserves the attention of this House,” he stated.

Speaking on the bill, Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP/Osun) averred that rejuvenating the police should start from the recruitment process, arguing that “recruitment agencies that are of international standards and will focus on international best practices should be engaged.”

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Police Affairs for further legislative action.