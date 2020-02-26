The Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of an official of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the arrest followed a distress call on Tuesday at Kabusa Police Division that the suspect, armed with a knife inflicted injuries on two AEDC officials.

Manzah said the suspect allegedly attacked and stabbed the victims, who were on official duty at Pasali-Kabusa community, revealing that one of the victims, Ibrahim Haji (50) was stabbed on the chest and later confirmed dead at the hospital.

The police spokesman said the second victim is still in hospital receiving medical attention, while the knife which was recovered from the suspect as an exhibit assist the police in their investigation into the incident.

The statement noted that the suspect would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.