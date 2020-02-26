The police command in Edo state has said that 36 persons were arrested in the state for various crimes in the last two weeks.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin on the command score card against crimes within the period.

Nwabuzor said the figure comprises of five suspected kidnappers, 28 suspected cults and three suspected armed robbers.

Police arrest suspect over alleged murder of AEDC staff in Abuja

He also disclosed that two pump action guns, five cut to size guns, five 7.62mm live ammunition, 25 cartridges, 35 expended 7.62mm ammunition and 66 expended cartridges were recovered within the period under review.

The police spokesman explained that the arrests were in continuation of the onslaught against crime and criminality in the state.

He reiterated the need for citizens to be vigilant at all times and to report any clandestine activities in their domain to security agencies for prompt attention.