Vice Chancellor of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) Igbariam, Anambra state, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, has suspended three of its students for alleged involvement in cult activities.

Prof. Nwakoby, who disclosed this while briefing journalists yesterday in his office at the university’s main campus in Igbariam, said that the students have made confessional statements.

He also said that he was beaming his searchlight on non-academic staff and lecturers indulging in corrupt practices which run contrary to the set goals of the institution.

The vice chancellor warned students and lecturers who are corrupt to either repent or be ready to be disgraced, saying that he is not going to lower the standard of the university whether morally or academically.

While reacting to the questions on the recent suspension of a 300 level chemical engineering student of the university, thevice chancellor explained that the said Miss Oluebubechukeu Oramasiorumam was suspended along with one Emmanuel Chijindu for fighting.

Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in South America

Nwakoby dismissed insinuations the school suspended only the female student, saying that the university set up a panel which recommended the suspension of the two students.

“Both students were suspended for their involvement in a fight which is a misconduct; the management is not interested in the criminal aspect of their action, that is the duty of police,’’ he said, adding that the institution’s management is furious that the police effected the arrest of the students on campus without recourse to the school authorities.

The vice chancellor further dismissed the allegation that the male student is his nephew, adding that both the female student and the male student are on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation being carried out by the university.

Nwakoby noted that the school security department after its investigation reported that it was a case of fighting between the two students that resulted in the breaking of the female student’s head