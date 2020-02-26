The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appointed Mr Stephen Gabriel-Dewan as its new Coordinator in Nasarawa state.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Jacob Unogwu, Head, Press and Public Relations of NYSC in Nasarawa and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to Unogwu, the new coordinator, Dewan takes over from Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, who has been transferred to the NYSC Headquarters in Abuja.

Unogwu said that Dewan, until his redeployment to Nasarawa on Feb. 21, was the state coordinator of NYSC in Enugu state.

“Mr. Dewan is an alumnus of the University of Jos and hails from Plateau state.

“The new state coordinator has solicited for the support of the government and people of Nasarawa state to enable him succeed in his assignment,” Unogwu said.