RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku set the record of most assists in less than half an hour during their 5-0 victory over Schalke in a Bundesliga match played on Sunday.

The former France youth player recorded four assists in 61st, 68th, 80th and 90th minute setting the record of most assists within half an hour since the stats were first recorded back in 2004/05 season.

Marcel Sabitzer had opened the scoring for Leipzig in the opening minute before Nkuku set up Timo Werner, Marcel Halstenberg, Angelino and Emil Forsberg to complete the rout.

Nkuku joined the Bundesliga side from Paris Saint Germain in July last year in a £13 million deal and has played 21 times netting four goals.

The youngster made his professional debut on December 8, 2015, in the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk replacing Lucas Moura after 87 minutes in a 2–0 home win.

Nkunku was born in France and is of Congolese descent. He is a youth international for France. He’s eligible to play for either France or DR Congo at senior stage.