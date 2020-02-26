Students in Makun High School in Sagamu community of Ogun can now explore the exciting world of books in a conducive environment as Nestle Nigeria Plc has inaugurated a library it recently refurbished for the institution.

The company said on Wednesday in Lagos that the library was refurbished to offer students a new opportunity amid the growing concern over the perceived decline in reading culture among Nigerian youths.

The refurbished facilities include a fully equipped library, a creche for nursing teachers and an office for the Librarian.

“A 2019 report by the National Commission for Mass Literacy shows that four in 10 primary school children cannot read for comprehension.

“For a country that has produced literary giants like Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka, these statistics are disturbing,’’ it said in a statement.

It added that in line with its commitment to improving livelihoods in the communities directly connected to its operations, Nestle Nigeria Plc recently renovated and equipped the Makun High School library to help revive a love for reading among the students.

“We send children to school with the hope that they will develop a strong desire to acquire knowledge,’’ the statement quoted Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Nestle Nigeria Plc as saying at the library’s inauguration.

Uwadoka said it would be difficult to encourage them to imbibe the culture of reading and learning if the environment was not conducive.

“Therefore, we are continuously focused on improving learning and teaching environments in the schools within our communities,’’ she said.



