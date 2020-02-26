The governing board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the dismissal of 19 staff from service for certificate forgery.

According to a statement made available to the Daily Times by NECO Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the council at its 52nd regular meeting with the governing board of the council vetted the report of the certificate verification committee and approved the dismissal of the affected staff.

‘’A staff certificate verification committee constituted by the management carried out its assignment diligently by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which the affected staff attested that their certificates were forged.

SERAP decries Reps’ granting immunity to principal officers

‘’The committee also contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certificated them,’’ the statement stated.

It would be recalled that the governing board had at its 17th extra -ordinary meeting in November, 2019, also approved the dismissal of 70 staff for certificate forgery.

The certificate verification exercise which is on-going is aimed at sanitizing the system.