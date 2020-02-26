Mr Daniel Ogazi, member representing Kokona East Constituency at the Nasarawa House of Assembly, said he sponsored the Anti- Kidnapping Bill in order to curtail the incessant rate of kidnapping in the state.

Ogazi (APC) stated this while briefing newsmen shortly after Gov. Abdullahi Sule signed the bill into law in Lafia on Wednesday.

Just In: Gov. Sule approves death penalty for kidnappers in Nasarawa

He said that the law has stipulated death by hanging or firing squad among others as penalties for those found guilty of kidnapping.

“There are penalties or punishments for those found guilty of committing an act of kidnapping.

“The penalties include death by hanging or firing squad or as the court may decide,” he said

He also disclosed that 30 years imprisonment await those that kidnappers stay in their houses as tenants without reporting them to the appropriate authorities.

Ogazi thanked the governor for signing the bill into law, which he said would encourage other members to sponsor private bills in the state.

“I also want to commend the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, members and staff of the assembly for supporting the bill to see the light of the day.

“The security of the people is paramount, hence the need of my desire to sponsor the bill,” he said.

The deputy majority leader urged the people of the state to be security conscious in their interest and for the overall development of the country.

The House passed the anti-kidnapping bill on Dec. 23, 2019. (NAN)