Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, has described Lenten period as time for penance and repentnce.

Kaigama stated this in an interview on Wednesday in Jos.

PHOTOS: Moment David lyon was seen rehearsing for his inauguration before court nullification

Catholics across the world on Wednesday began the Lenten period with the administration of symbolic ashes on the forehead of worshipers.

“Lenten period is call for penance, a call for repentance and we do that in various ways.“During this period, we intensify our prayers, we intensify our charity toward others, especially the poor, the marginalised and the deprived in the society.

“We fast in order to punish ourselves. To experience the hunger of those that go everyday without breakfast, lunch or supper.

“We should feel a bit of that and from the leftover of our fast we can use to support those who are hungry,” he said.

Kaigama, who is also the Administrator, Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, said that the time was to be open to the Lord.

He explained that it was period to let the Lord lead believers and transform them so that would be good Christians, dependable and patriotic Nigerians.

Catholics in Jos came out in their numbers to celebrate and to collect ashes.The worshipers were also clad in black to mourn victims of insurgency and also protest the persistent security challenges in the country.

(NAN)