President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, will lead a delegation of senators to the funeral service of late Senator Longjan Dantong slated for March 2 in Plateau state.



The resolution to lead a delegation to the burial was reached after a valedictory session on Tuesday, held in honour of the deceased by the Senate.



The Senate President, while paying glowing tributes to the former senator who represented Plateau South Senatorial District, said his death leaves a lot of lessons to be learnt by Nigerians.



“This kind of presence tells a story that Plateau state today is united. This is a lesson to the rest of the country. No matter our differences, whether political, religious or ethnic, we must find a common ground.



“On February 10, when Sen. Gyang called me to inform me of the death of late Sen. Longjan, I immediately placed a call to the governor because during the illness of our colleague, we have been talking and comparing notes.



“I was so encouraged by the kind of response, the deep feelings that the set of people we have today in Plateau’s leadership and this is not the executive alone, but including the legislature, both here in Abuja and the House of Assembly,” he stated.



Lawan, who extolled the senatorr’s humility, added that “life is what we make of it. All of us, who spoke about our late colleague, spoke glowingly of whom he was and that was because of how he lived.



“He was everything and yet he acted like he was nobody. His actions in humility did not in any way place him at a disadvantage as far as human characterization is concerned.





“There are very boisterous, vociferous and noisy people in life, but when they die, the commentaries will be silent. So, there’s also a lesson for us here, just like most of our colleagues said, what do we want to be remembered for? We all want to be remembered for good.”



Earlier, the Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, described the deceased as a statesman who wrote his name in gold as a diplomat and politician in Nigeria’s history.



Sen. Abdullahi said that Sen. Longjan’s death “has thrown the Senate into deep mourning once again, having lost one of its own, Sen.Benjamin Uwajumogu barely two months ago. His humility, humanity and wealth of wisdom were always at display when he weighed on any issue that concerns people.”



Sen. Kashim Shettima (APC/Borno Central) described the deceased senator as a paragon of unity, a statesman and an advocate of peace in Plateau state.



Rochas Okorocha (APC/Imo West), who showered tributes on Sen. Longjan, said the senator was a peace lover who displayed so much humility, adding that “rather than mourn, let us celebrate him.”

