Sokoto – Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto on Wednesday led a peaceful prayer procession in Sokoto organised by the diocese to mourn Nigerians killed by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, terrorists and kidnappers.

The procession which attracted hundreds of Christian faithful and Muslim communities in the state, started from Abdullahi Fodio Road through the Central Market road to Ahmadu Bello Way and ended at the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral, Sokoto.

Addressing the gathering, Kukah said the precession was to mourn and pray for Nigerian who were killed either by insurgency, banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

He commended the Muslim communities in Sokoto state for joining the Christian faithful in praying together for their security and that of other Nigerians.

Kukah said the situation in Nigeria where one could not sleep with one eye closed was very worrisome.

He said that the season of lent was a period of soberness and prayers, stating that the church would use the period to pray for peace to reign in the country.

He commended the Christian faithful for their dedication to the prayer session by their various churches and urged them to sustain the gesture. (NAN)