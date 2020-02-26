The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), at Fufore International Transit camp, on Wednesday staged a protest over shortage of food supply for four months.

The Fufore international transit camp housing more than 1500 IDPs is located near Fufore town, Fufore local government area of Adamawa.

Reps to debate alarming rate of out of school children in March

Malam Umar Bakura who spoke on behalf of the IDPs, said that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the agency responsible for their feeding had not supplied the camp with food and other items for four months.

” For the past Four Months, we have not received any food from NEMA.

“And we are about 1,500 IDPs living in the camp and mostly from Bama,Gwoza and Ganboru all from Borno state.

” We also have children, elderly people and orphans who are living with us in the camp ” Bakura said.

He said the leaders of the IDPs had met with the NEMA officials over their worst situation but nothing has changed.

Bakura, who expressed concern with situation said the IDPs were starving to death do to shortage in food.

He said already there were cases of malnutrition affecting many children in the camp.

He appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene and to evacuate us back to our respective local government areas in Borno state.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Midala Anuhu, NEMA’s operational officer in charge of Adamawa and Taraba told NAN that the agency was aware about the IDPs situation.

” The Agency is aware about the situation, however; it was last December 2019, we provided them with food.

“We have forwarded their case to our headquarters in Abuja and we are still waiting for the approval.

” Any time we are given directive from the top to supply the food we will do so, because we have food in our stores in Yola ” Anuhu said.

(NAN)