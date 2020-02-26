The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Zone RS2 Command comprising Ogun and Lagos states said it had removed the wreckage of the tanker that exploded on the long bridge on Tuesday to allow for free flow of traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The tanker fell and went in flames on the long bridge during the peak period when workers the road returning home from work in Lagos.

The incident, which occurred at about 7:15 p.m, caused a gridlock which affected vehicular movements till Wednesday.

Mr Samuel Obayemi, the FRSC Zonal Commander, said: “The fire was put out, carcass of the burnt tanker successfully removed from the road and pushed down to the foot of the long bridge.

“The debris that could puncture tyres or jump to affect other vehicles if climbed had also been cleared up from the road.

“The road is hereby open to use. Motorists are therefore advised to thread with caution.

“Do not speed beyond the construction area speed limits of 50km per hour and maintain lane discipline,” Obayemi, an Assistant Corps Marshal, said.

According to him, the FRSC operatives are still on ground managing the backlog of traffic.

The FRSC boss said that there was no casualty from the inferno.

On the cause of the incident, Obayemi said: “We are still investigating. The laden tanker fell and caught fire in the process. The cause of the fall is what is being investigated.”