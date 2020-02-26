Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assured the Africa Regional Institute for Geospatial Information, Science and Technology, (AFRIGIST) of his support to solve some of the challenges confronting it.

The Minister gave the assurance while receiving the management of the institute who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Fashola noted that the statutory activities of AFRIGIST were pivotal to unlocking the potential of member countries and Africa in general.

“I cannot overemphasize the importance of this agency especially in regards to the recent adoption of the free trade agreement among the African countries.

“Africa Regional Institute for Geospatial Information, Science and Technology has become too critical for the engagement of the future for human civilization.”

The Minister who said the world was increasingly becoming information dependent, emphasized the relevance of the agency to the growth of trade, health care, defense and aviation.

Fashola directed the Surveyor General of the Federation, Surveyor Taiwo Samuel, who led the delegation on the visit to make appropriate recommendations to the ministry for its intervention.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director of the Institute, Dr. Adewale Akingbade disclosed that the Institute which was established in 1972 under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, (UNECA), has eight members such as Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameron, Ghana, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, the host country.

The Director who praised the Nigerian government for promptly paying its dues said the Institute had supported the country in providing training for defence intelligence such as the Nigerian Customs, Immigration and police.

Speaking further, Akingbade also sought the assistance of the Minister of Works and Housing in championing the conference of the Ministerial Committee of the agency.