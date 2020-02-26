In an interview with Nneka Nwogwugwu, Ukamaka Okoye, a mother of four children and fabricator of brake and clutch levers in Nnewi, sought government intervention to help boost her business in a male-dominated industry.

We spotted you in a viral video on social media where you were interviewed by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Can you please tell us more about you?

Nigerian woman produces brake, clutch levers in Anambra [Video]

My name is Mrs Ukamaka Okoye from Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. I am married with four children. I am a female fabricator that produces brake and clutch levers in Nnewi, Anambra state.

When did you begin this line of business?

I started my business in 2010.

What was your motivation for choosing fabrication?

From the first time I attended a workshop on foundry, there was a real motivation birth inside me. I am a hardworking woman and the workshop really made me see a gap in the fabrication business which I could fill. Moreover, I was already passionate about the craft business.

How did BBC spot you?

A friend directed the BBC crew to me and the interview was conducted on 6th February, during the 2020 Nnewi summit.

How do you source materials for your production?

Our production materials are aluminium, zinc and brass scraps which we source locally from waste collectors for recycling

Please explain the challenges you are facing as a female fabricator

Every business has its own fair share of challenges. However, just being a female fabricator doing a supposedly “man’s” work could represent a challenge on its own.

But as a fabricator of brakes and clutches, the main challenges I am currently facing is the automation of production processes through the availability of critical machineries and having a permanent site from where I can run the business.

How do you market your products?

My products are majority distributed in Nnewi Auto Parts Market from where they get to markets in Nigeria and some West African markets.

Have you had any collaboration with any private or public company?

Our business collaboration has been with the following agencies of Government: Technology Incubation Centre Nnewi, Anambra State (under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology which nurtured us as a fledgling business set-up); GEM (under the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment which supported us with Grant seed capital).

What are your future plans for your business?

My aim for the future is to fully automate my production process which will greatly improve our range of durable, quality and innovative range of auto, motorcycle and tricycle spares. I would also want to be known as one of the very few daring women who dared to thread and conquer in a “man’s” territory so to speak.

How do you cope with family and business?

It has not been really easy coping with family and business. However, I try my best as much as possible to create a balance. My husband too has been very supportive to me.