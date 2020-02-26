Disturbed by the lingering traffic congestion in some of the roads within the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has reiterates its willingness to open up more roads so as to bring about sustainable solutions to the issue.

Speaking to journalist during an inspection tour on the ongoing inner southern park carriageway projects, the Chairman Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, Ikharo Attah revealed that the road stretch from AYA Junction, connecting from Nyanya and Maraba, leading to Area 1 and other parts of the city would soon be opened to motorists.

He further disclosed that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has ordered the contractors to hasten the asphalt laying on the roads, so that it can be opened to ease traffic flow from the Nyanya axis.

“This inter-change is a very sensitive portion of the road because it distributes traffic coming from Nyanya axis that is having heavy vehicular traffic on daily basis. Those who try to connect Area one, via ECOWAS secretariat and Power House Junction, may not need to go through that way once these links are opened up.

“We are cutting down the traffic man hour to the point of saving about four to 11 minutes. This may not be the final finishing, but the road has to be opened to enable commuters and motorists coming from the Nyanya axis have some relief,” said Attah

On his part, the engineer in -charge of the project, Richard Dauda, confirmed that the inter-change of the inner southern carriageway would be opened in line with the directive of the minister.

“This road starts from AYA Junction and stretches to where we refer as the southern park way by the National Christian Centre and another segment of the roads also extends to Galadimawa Junction.

“The progress of work is such that all the bridges have been completed; they are eight bridges in four different locations. Work is still in progress, but to ease traffic for those coming from the Nyanya axis the inter-change will soon be opened for them. Within the next two months, the road should be opened,” he assured.

Also speaking, the representative of the contractor handling the road project, Gennaro D’Itria, gave the assurance that if the FCT Administration provides the needed funds, the road can be made ready for motorists within the shortest possible time.