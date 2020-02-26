Some electricity consumers in Kaduna state on have kicked against the proposed increase of electricity tariff.

The consumers made their stand known during a public hearing on the application made by the Kaduna Electric to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for electricity tariff review.

The public hearing had the theme: “Investment toward improvement of power supply and quality service in the Nigerian electricity supply industry.’’

Malam Buba Umar- Yazah from Kwaru area of Kaduna said he was not in support of the proposed increase in electricity tariff due to lack of steady supply of power in his area.

He complained of inadequate transformers and high estimated bills, saying consumers were being made to pay for electricity they did not receive.

Another consumer, Mrs. Maryam Madami stated that the issue of over-billing by the electricity distribution company must be addressed first before any move to review the tariff.

She noted that if people were paying for what they consume and also getting adequate power supply, the increment wouldn’t be an issue.

Also, another consumer, Banjo Adewale, stated that the proposed percentage increase for electricity was high considering the economic situation in the country.

He urged the electricity distribution company to propose a minimal increase that would be affordable by the masses and provide more transformers for communities with too much load.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman NERC, Sanusi Garba, stated that the commission was in Kaduna to listen to both the electricity distribution company and consumers on the proposed tariff review.

He noted that the commission was created to regulate electricity and protect consumers, adding that the final decision would be made in March on the comments made by consumers.

“We have put out an advertisement by inviting all consumers that have been compelled to buy transformers, cable or poles to complain directly to the commission because that is not allowed.

“Distribution companies would be compelled to pay you with energy, and that’s what the regulation provides,“ he said.