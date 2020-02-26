President Muhammadu Buhari has said that former Minister of Defence and Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Nigerian Armed Forces, General Domkat Bali’s rise from a Cadet Officer in 1961 to a General, before retirement in 1990, clearly showed his dedication, loyalty and commitment to national growth.

Buhari rejoiced with former Minister of Defence and Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Nigerian Armed Forces on the occasion of his 80th birthday, February 27, 2020, congratulating him for a distinguished military career, and service to the country.

President Buhari in his warm greetings to family, friends and associates of General Bali, who was pioneer Commandant, Command and Staff College, Jaji, Adjutant General, Nigerian Army and served years as member of the Supreme Military Council/Armed Forces Ruling Council, 1984-1990 prayed that almighty God will grant the former Minister of Defence longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation, and humanity.

As the former minister turns 80, the President affirmed that General Bali’s contribution to national development, especially in institutionalizing security structures in the country, deserves commendation, urging him to keep sharing the wisdom of discipline, focus and foresight that gave him an enviable military career with upcoming leaders.

The President believes the 30 years record of General Bali in public service, 1961-1990, were most historic in the political and economic development of Nigeria, and his rise from a Cadet Officer in 1961 to a General, before retirement in 1990, clearly showed dedication, loyalty and commitment to national growth.