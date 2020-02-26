Koffi Idowu-Nuel, a professional Nigerian comedian, popularly known as Koffi, has urged Nigerians to subscribe to comedy shows as a way to subdue stress and increase lifespan in the country.

Koffi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that comedy had become the number one stress relief whereby people would laugh and overcome numerous challenges.

He noted that comedy business which was already making waves in the country had meaningfully engaged youths as well as impacted on Nigerians economically and socially.

“There is too much stress which is affecting people in different ways and it has become very necessary for everyone to go for entertainment shows where comedians will make them laugh.

“However, as witnessed in recent times, comedians have become ambassadors of dousing the tension through comedy shows, TV programmes, movies and social media skits which have all become trending.

“More youths are coming into the comedy sector and are enjoying mentorship from veterans which is a good one that is growing the entertainment industry and self-employment strategy,” he said.

He said that the idea was to propagate positive change in the society under the auspices of entertainment industry where different persons come together, irrespective of class.

The entertainer, also an actor, said that there was need for comedy to be used as a tool to drive, empower programme themes, add value to events and pass messages to uplift the society.

“Comedians tell stories; take us to memory lanes and crack jokes that edify us as a people, encourage and promote love and unity, which we need to see ourselves as one,” Koffi said.

The graduate of Chemistry from the University of Lagos, said that things he saw and happenings around him inspired him to write his jokes which drove responsible and healthy messages for civil consumption.

According to him, many public figures have become mindful of their behavior in order not to be used for jokes, saying that anything that happens is often used to generate jokes.

“Some public figures are always careful because we have jokes around everything that happens which serves as a platform to get messages across to people concerned,” he said.

Koffi further said that he was always happy and encouraged seeing people laugh to his jokes which was targeted to pass a particular massage and make the environment lively.